Assassin’s Creed Creator Dies in Plane Crash

A co-founder of the company behind the Assassin’s Creed franchise has died in a shocking plane crash in western France. Claude Guillemot, 69, who co-created Ubisoft in 1986 alongside his brothers, was killed Friday when a Cessna crashed while attempting to land near the coastal town of La Baule. There were only two people on board, and they both died in the crash, according to ABC News. Assassin’s Creed was Ubisoft’s flagship series that went on to become one of the most successful video game franchises in history, selling over 230 million copies and allowing gamers to play across eras ranging from the Crusades and the Renaissance period to Ancient Egypt. Guillemot’s company was also known for other hit games like Far Cry, Rayman, and Just Dance. Ubisoft said it was “deeply saddened” and that its thoughts are with Guillemot’s family and loved ones.