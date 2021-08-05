Assembly Gives Cuomo 8 Days to Come Up With Extra Evidence Against Impeachment
TICK TOCK
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has until next Friday, Aug. 13, to cough up any “additional evidence” he would like to be considered as the state Assembly’s judiciary committee considers articles of impeachment, according to a letter sent to his counsel.
The judiciary committee had started its own impeachment investigation in March not long after the state’s attorney general appointed independent investigators to examine claims of sexual misconduct against the governor.
Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine (D-Nassau) and his committee are planning to meet on Monday, when members are expected to start making decisions about what the next steps will be, picking up pace after the AG investigation found that the three-term Democrat sexually harassed at least 11 women and violated state and federal law.