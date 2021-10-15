Assistant House Sergeant at Arms Arrested on Child Porn Charges
DISTURBING
An assistant to the House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms faces multiple charges of child pornography, police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said Thursday. Stefan Bieret, 41, was arrested Thursday on 10 felony counts of child pornography, his arrest stemming from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after it noticed an illicit upload from a Dropbox account. Search warrants revealed the account belonged to Bieret, leading to a search of his home. Bieret was later transferred to a Fairfax County jail, where he is being held without bond. Police said they are still examining the evidence obtained from Bieret’s home and will use it to determine whether any other charges can be pressed.
Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman said on Twitter that Bieret was a known figure at the House. “Capitol insiders will know Stefan very well,” he wrote. “A longtime employee of the House Sargent at Arms. If you’re in the Capitol on a regular basis, you will have seen this face.”