I Heard Trump and Epstein’s Vile ‘Debate’ About Woman’s Privates

A former aide to Jeffrey Epstein has laid bare the details of smutty phone calls he would have with Donald Trump.

The assistant, who worked in Epstein’s Madison Avenue offices in New York in the 90s, said that the financier, who was later convicted of sex crimes, enjoyed the fact that the calls made her uncomfortable.

He would wait until the office cleared out, then put Trump, at the time a well-known businessman but not yet a TV star, on speakerphone. Then, she claimed in an interview with The New York Times, Trump would regale Epstein with lurid details of his sex life.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy, He’s a lot of fun to be with," Trump told New York Magazine in 2002. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“Mr. Epstein seemed to delight in how uncomfortable it made her to overhear them,” the Times reported.

In one such instance in the mid-1990s, the former helper said, Trump bragged about having sex with a woman on a pool table. The two men also joked about another woman’s pubic hair, and whether there was enough of it for Epstein to floss his teeth with, she claimed.

When the Beast asked the White House to comment on these claims, spokesperson Abigail Jackson sent a statement by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling the Times story “fake news.”

Trump would call Epstein’s office “a few times a week,” the Times stated. A second former employee corroborated this, saying this arrangement continued into the late 90s. One of the financier’s assistants from that era said Trump once refused to give his name after calling.

The calls might have been a two-way street, the Times reported. Often, Trump’s phone would ring in his own office over at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

A message and a naked woman drawing, reportedly made by Donald Trump and given to Epstein. Oversight Committee

“The mysterious Jeffrey,” was the voice on the other end of the line. That’s how Trump described the caller in a 2004 book of business advice. The person, however, never gave a last name, and wasn’t required to, Trump wrote.

Visits, too, also occurred, according to Epstein’s brother. Although the White House denies Trump ever set foot in the office, Mark Epstein told the Times that he “was in the office all the time back then.”

The White House told the Daily Beast on Thursday that a July comment, in which Communications Director Steven Cheung said Trump had never been there, “still stands.”