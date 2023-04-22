AP Calls BS on Viral Rumor That Bud Light Called Anti-Trans Boycotters ‘Crybabies’

Read it at Associated Press
The Associated Press has debunked a rumor that Bud Light produced a billboard bearing the message “lol CRYBABIES” in response to anti-trans boycotts. The doctored image circulated on Twitter this week after anti-trans conservative figureheads called for a boycott of the beer company for partnering with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The company’s only response to the message remains a lackluster statement from CEO Brendan Whitworth last week. “We never intended to be a part of a discussion that divides people,” Whitworth wrote. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”