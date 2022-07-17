2020 Ballot Drop Boxes Trump Was Obsessed With Worked Just Fine, Report Says
NOTHINGBURGER
An Associated Press survey concluded that the drop boxes used for mail-in ballots during the 2020 election did not compromise the election in a meaningful way. In May, AP surveyed state election officials throughout the country—45 states responded, with none finding major instances of fraud, vandalism, or theft related to the use of the boxes. The findings refute Donald Trump’s claims that ballot boxes undermined the integrity and outcome of the election he lost, even as baseless conspiracy theories about their security continue to abound. Just this month, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court ruled that drop boxes are no longer allowed in the pivotal swing state, despite plenty of evidence they are safe. Not all states allow drop boxes, but they are an important part of the election process in areas with a high level of voting by mail.