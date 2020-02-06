Associated Press Unable to Declare Winner in Iowa Caucuses

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOWSHOP WITH SCOUTEDAssociated Press Unable to Declare Winner in Iowa CaucusesWHAT A MESSJulia ArcigaReporterUpdated Feb. 06, 2020 6:44PM ET / Published Feb. 06, 2020 6:42PM ET Joshua Lott/GettyThe Associated Press announced Thursday that it is unable to declare a winner in the Iowa caucuses, two days after the caucus ended with a significant delay in the results being released. Caucus results are typically announced within hours, but a coding error in a reporting app resulted in about 60 percent of the results being reported on Wednesday. More results have been posted since, but Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez called for a recanvass on Thursday.