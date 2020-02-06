CHEAT SHEET
    Associated Press Unable to Declare Winner in Iowa Caucuses

    WHAT A MESS

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Joshua Lott/Getty

    The Associated Press announced Thursday that it is unable to declare a winner in the Iowa caucuses, two days after the caucus ended with a significant delay in the results being released. Caucus results are typically announced within hours, but a coding error in a reporting app resulted in about 60 percent of the results being reported on Wednesday. More results have been posted since, but Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez called for a recanvass on Thursday.