AstraZeneca Releases New Vaccine Data After Being Told Off by Fauci
JUST AS GOOD
Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci had some questions about the accuracy of data released by drugmaker AstraZeneca showing that its coronavirus vaccine was extremely effective. On Wednesday, the company addressed those concerns by updating its data—and the results are just as impressive. Just like the earlier numbers, the new set showed that the vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing severe disease. The overall effectiveness of the vaccine was put at 76 percent, down just 3 percentage points from the 79 percent figure it gave on Monday. According to The New York Times, the initial figures overlooked dozens of recently confirmed COVID-19 cases that had cropped up in trial volunteers. The trials have brought up no safety concerns. The company said the new figures “confirmed vaccine efficacy consistent with the pre-specified interim analysis announced on Monday 22 March 2021.”