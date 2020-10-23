CHEAT SHEET
    AstraZeneca Resumes Vaccine Trial in U.S. After Brazilian Volunteer in Control Group Died

    VAXX BACK ON TRACK

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    AstraZeneca resumed its COVID-19 vaccine trial Friday in the United States after a Brazilian volunteer in the study died last week. The participant, researchers announced days later, had been part of the control group and had not received the experimental drug. The pharmaceutical giant, which is conducting the coronavirus research in conjunction with Oxford University, had paused its U.S. trial on September 6 after a participant in the United Kingdom developed a neurological illness.

