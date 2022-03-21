CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    AstraZeneca Says New COVID Drug Works Against Omicron Subvariants

    GOOD NEWS

    Philippe Naughton

    JONATHAN NACKSTRAND

    AstraZeneca says its new COVID drug Evusheld also works against the Omicron variant and its super-infectious BA.2 subvariant, which is rapidly becoming the major strain of the coronavirus around the world. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said a study by Washington University showed the drug reduced the amount of virus found in the lungs of deliberately infected mice and also reduced inflammation. “The findings further support Evusheld as a potential important option to help protect vulnerable patients such as the immunocompromised, who could face poor outcomes if they were to become infected with COVID-19,” senior AstraZeneca executive John Perez said. The therapy, which uses lab-made antibodies designed to linger in the body for months, has been cleared for use in the U.S. and U.K. as a second-line defense after vaccination.

    Read it at Reuters