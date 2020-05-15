Beatles Photographer Astrid Kirchherr Dies at 81

CHEAT SHEET
    Astrid Kirchherr, the German-born photographer who first photographed the Beatles and went on to become a longtime friend and collaborator to the band, has died at the age of 81. German newspaper Die Zeit reported that she died after a “short, serious illness.” Kirchherr, who dated and was engaged to the group’s original bassist, Stuart Sutcliffe, was also thought to be behind some of the group’s most iconic looks. She died just a few days before her 82nd birthday in Hamburg, Germany. Beatles biographer Mark Lewisohn confirmed the news of her passing on Twitter. “Her gift to the Beatles was immeasurable,” he wrote.