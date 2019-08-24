CHEAT SHEET
LOST IN SPACE
Astronaut Accessed Estranged Spouse’s Bank Account from International Space Station: Lawsuit
NASA says it is looking into claims that their astronaut Anne McClain accessed her estranged wife’s bank account from the International Space Station in what would be the first-ever crime committed from space. McClain’s estranged spouse, former intelligence officer Summer Worden, is claiming identity theft even though there is no accusation that McClain moved funds. McClain admits to accessing the account while she was on the ISS training for the first-ever all-female space walk, but she says it was only to check on the well-being of Worden’s son, who the two women had raised together before they split. Worden charges that McClain spied on her accounts in a “highly calculated and manipulative campaign” to gain custody of her son. A NASA spokesperson told the New York Times that the allegations facing McClain were not a factor in cancelling the all-female spacewalk.