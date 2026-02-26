Astronaut Behind Space Station Medical Mystery Revealed
The astronaut who experienced a medical event that prompted NASA’s first medical evacuation has identified himself. Mike Fincke, 58, revealed Wednesday that he was the ailing crew member aboard the International Space Station who needed medical attention last month. “On Jan. 7, while aboard the International Space Station, I experienced a medical event that required immediate attention from my incredible crewmates,” he said in a statement. “Thanks to their quick response and the guidance of our NASA flight surgeons, my status quickly stabilized.” Fincke left with three others on a SpaceX flight last summer, but their mission ended on Jan. 15 so he could get advanced imaging. The medical event also led to the cancellation of Fincke’s planned spacewalk with another astronaut. “I’m doing very well and continuing standard post-flight reconditioning at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston,” he said. “Spaceflight is an incredible privilege, and sometimes it reminds us just how human we are. Thank you all for your support.”