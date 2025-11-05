Astronauts to Stay in Orbit Over Fears Spaceship Is Damaged

Japan is deploying its military amid a flurry of deadly bear attacks in its mountainous regions. The country has seen a record number of attacks, with 100 people injured and 12 killed since April, according to an Environment Ministry report. The attacks have now reached their highest rate in a fiscal year since 2006, with incidents reported almost every day. In a bid to quell the attacks, Japan’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday deployed troops in the Akita prefecture, in the north of Japan’s main island, Honshu. An agreement was reached between officials from the prefecture and the Defense Ministry for troops to assist hunters. CBS reports they will be tasked with transporting hunters, removing slain bears, and laying baited box traps. They will not be using guns. Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Fumitoshi Sato said, “Every day, bears intrude into residential areas in the region and their impact is expanding. Responses to the bear problem are an urgent matter.” Japan’s aging population has left more space for the bears to expand into. As settlements have quietened, the bears have moved in. Reports of attacks have included some inside people’s garages and urban environments, not just out in forests.
In a dramatic act of solidarity, Miss Universe contestants staged a mass walkout from a pageant event in Thailand on Monday after an event official “publicly humiliated” Miss Mexico. The incident, which was captured on a live stream, saw pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil admonish Mexican contestant Fátima Bosch in front of her peers, calling her “dumb” and bragging about his power over her, before ordering security to remove her from the building when she said the director was “not respecting me as a woman.” The move prompted fury amongst the other contestants, who immediately rose from their seats and walked out of the room in solidarity with Bosch, while the director threatened consequences for anyone who left. “This is about women’s rights,” said reigning Miss Universe Victoria Theilvig, from Denmark, regarding the incident. ”To trash another girl—it’s beyond disrespectful and it’s nothing I’ve ever done. That’s why I’m taking my coat and I’m going.” Fans hailed the move as “the most empowering act in Miss Universe history” and praised both Bosch and Theilvig for their courage and integrity. Raul Rocha Cantu, president of the Miss Universe Organization, issued a statement condemning Itsaragrisil for his “public humiliation” of Bosch, and said he is considering legal measures against the director.
An investigation into the daytime heist at the Louvre revealed that cybersecurity issues had plagued the French museum for years. A 2014 audit flagged weak passwords and outdated software in the museum that houses the Mona Lisa. Documents reviewed by CheckNews show that France’s National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) was able to access the museum’s video surveillance using a very easy password: “LOUVRE.” The Daily Beast has contacted the Louvre for comment. On Oct. 19, robbers climbed a ladder at around 9:30 a.m. local time, broke a window, and stole jewels valued at more than $100 million. French authorities say that three out of the four alleged suspects are now in custody, and seven arrests have been made in the case. Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday that one suspect remains at large. The jewels, which French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described as having “an inestimable heritage value,” have not yet been recovered. France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati acknowledged “security gaps” at the museum and announced that the Louvre will install streetside anti-ramming and anti-intrusion devices within the next two months.
Three astronauts due to fly home after six months in space will have to remain there indefinitely because their ship is feared to have suffered damage. Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie had already done the handover to a new crew on China’s Tiangong space station when they learned they wouldn’t be going anywhere, CNN reports. Their ride home may be compromised after the Shenzhou-20 spaceship they were due to return on was suspected of being hit in a collision. The delay was confirmed on Wednesday by China’s National Space Administration. What the impact was caused by, and the timeline for bringing them home remains unknown. China’s space agency said in a statement, “The impact analysis and risk assessment are underway.” China is taking strides to further its space program and has just launched its new rocket, Shenzhou-21. Chen, Chen, and Wang had taken off from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in April. It comes just months after NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were finally brought home after nine months on the International Space Station in March.
Former USC player and NFL linebacker Keith Browner Sr. has died suddenly at the age of 63, TMZ reported. He passed away in San Leandro, California, according to his son, Keith Browner Jr. The publication reported that while the cause of death was unclear at this stage, it appeared Browner suffered a heart attack. Browner’s career saw him play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Raiders, and the San Francisco 49ers between 1984 and 1988, then switching to arena football from 1990 to 1997. TMZ reported Browner Jr. saying his father had stomach issues on Monday night and was vomiting, and planned to go to the hospital on Tuesday morning. He is survived by his five children, Keith Jr., and daughters Keicha, Amber, Ashley, and Jordan. His son also became a defensive end in the NFL, playing for the Houston Texans.
Prince Harry has sparked renewed speculation—long denied by his team—that he one day plans to return to the U.K. by saying he “currently” lives in America. The comment will fuel persistent rumors that Harry would like to move home one day after he told a podcaster he had “no plans” to become a U.S. citizen. He made the new remark in a written article distributed on global news wires about Veterans’ Day ceremonies, which take place globally this week and next week. In an article entitled, “The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it Means to Be British,” Harry, who moved to the United States five years ago, said, “Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands, ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.” Harry is sometimes accused of overstating his active military service. In fact, he undertook two periods of active military service in Afghanistan, during which he fulfilled genuine frontline combat roles. In 2012, he flew armed combat missions as a co-pilot gunner in an Apache attack helicopter. He said in his memoir that he had killed 25 individuals in that role.
The ongoing government shutdown is officially the longest in history, surpassing a record also set by Donald Trump in 2018-19 during the president’s first term. The record-breaking impasse, which on Wednesday hit 36 days, shows no signs of ending soon. Trump has rejected calls to meet with what he calls “Radical Left Democrats” to strike a deal and refused to restart food benefit programs for vulnerable Americans until the Democrats reopen the government. “All they have to do is open the country,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “We have voted 14 times to open the country, and they vote to keep it closed.” Yet, despite his bullish demeanor, polling data from NBC suggests that Americans feel differently—52 percent blame the president and congressional Republicans for the stalemate. Just four percent of Americans blame both parties for the shutdown, which is estimated to be costing the U.S. around $7 billion every day. Trump had two shutdowns during his first term, which lasted two and 34 days respectively.
A UFC fight at the White House on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday is to be shown on TV, with Trump and UFC CEO Dana White “spearheading the telecast,” Variety reports. It says the June 14, 2026, gala will be one of the first UFC events to be broadcast under a $7.7 billion deal between UFC and Paramount, now controlled by the MAGA media mogul David Ellison. The fight night will officially be part of a series of events to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, but just happens to coincide with the president’s milestone birthday. Variety reports that the current plan will see dignitaries attend a dinner before heading to the Octagon, which will be set up on the White House lawn, to watch the fight. Paramount’s seven-year deal for exclusive Ultimate Fighting Championship broadcast rights came shortly after the company’s acquisition by Ellison’s Skydance in August. Ellison, son of multibillionaire Trump ally Larry Ellison, has said he wants to see “less elitist” coverage on Paramount’s networks, including CBS News. Since his takeover, CBS has seen mass layoffs and high-profile departures, as well as the controversial appointment of MAGA-curious Free Press founder Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief at CBS News.
At least seven people have died and 11 others are injured following a UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky. The UPS Flight 2976, which was destined for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, had three people on board when it crashed and exploded at 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the deaths in a press briefing on Tuesday evening. “We believe we have at least three fatalities. I believe that number is going to get larger,” he said. “We’re asking all Kentuckians to pray for those that have been impacted.” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told WLKY-TV there could be about 280,000 gallons of fuel on the plane, an “extreme reason for concern in so many different ways.” Video obtained by Louisville news station WDRB shows a fire around the left wing as the plane moves down the runway before exploding. The plane, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, is designed for transporting freight, CNN reported. According to FAA records, the freighter involved in the crash was 34 years old. The Louisville airport is UPS’ global air hub, and processes more than 2 million packages daily, the company says. The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order for 5 miles in all directions. “It is still a very dangerous situation with different flammables or potentially explosive materials,” Beshear said. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation, and the FAA will also investigate, the FAA said.
A new legal drama starring Kim Kardashian has received a 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first three episodes of the Hulu drama All’s Fair dropped on Tuesday. The show follows a team of female divorce attorneys who open a law firm. Kardashian takes the lead as the owner of the firm, with award-winning actresses Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor by her side. Critics and viewers have taken a dislike to the series, with The Telegraph critic Ed Power calling it a “crime against television.” The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, who previously worked with Kardashian on American Horror Story, has described the new drama as “inspirational and aspirational,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kardashian’s role as Allura Grant is loosely inspired by her own lawyer, Laura Wasser, who was a writing consultant on the series. “Laura happened to be my attorney for two divorces out of the three,” the SKIMS co-founder told PEOPLE. Aside from acting, Kardashian has been on a six-year journey studying law, with the reality star stating that she is “100% confident” she passed the California bar exam she took in July. Episodes of All’s Fair will be released weekly on Tuesdays, with the finale scheduled for December 23, 2025.