Astronaut’s Mystery Medical Issue Forces NASA to Consider Unusual Plan

1
‘Heated Rivalry’ Star Reveals the Show’s Most Surprising Fan Base
#INSPIRING
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 01.08.26 7:17AM EST 
Hudson Williams
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Hudson Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on January 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams said in an interview with show superfan Andy Cohen on Wednesday that closeted professional athletes have been in touch since the series’ premiere. “It’s definitely the people who reach out, somewhat anonymously, who are like, ‘I’m a professional player, and I’m still in the closet,’” Williams, who stars as Canadian hockey phenom Shane Hollander, told Cohen during an interview on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. Williams, 24, added that the creative team behind the show, in particular the author of the books on which it is based, Rachel Reid, has heard from closeted hockey players, football players, and basketball players. “They’re reaching out to Rachel, our author, who will then relay these lovely anonymous emails, and sometimes they’re just reaching out privately through Instagram, and those are the ones that hit you and go, ‘Oh, so this is a fun show and it’s celebratory, but also sometimes it’s just hitting people right in the nerves.’” The show, which streams on HBO Max and also stars 25-year-old Connor Storrie as the Russian hockey sensation Ilya Rozanov whose intense rivalry with Williams’ Hollander turns to romance, has taken the world by storm since its November premiere and has already been renewed for a second season.

Read it at SiriusXM on YouTube

2
Airline Quits Trump’s Deportation Flights After Furious Backlash
GROUNDED
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 01.08.26 7:53AM EST 
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air

A commercial airline is pulling out of deportation operations tied to President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement. Avelo Airlines said it will cease flying deportation charters for the Department of Homeland Security, bringing to an end its work transporting detained immigrants for Immigration and Customs Enforcement after less than a year. Since publicizing the arrangement in April, the low-fare carrier has faced protests, boycotts, and criticism from travelers, flight attendant unions, local politicians, and immigration activists. The Houston-based airline said it will refocus on commercial air service and close its base at Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona on Jan. 27. Mesa has served as a strategic hub for ICE Air Operations. “The ICE transports provided short-term benefits but ultimately did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs,” spokeswoman Courtney Goff said in an email to The Washington Post. Goff said CSI Aviation, the government contractor overseeing the flights, will determine when the deportation operations formally end. Avelo began transporting detained immigrants from Mesa on May 12. At the time, chief executive officer Andrew Levy said the company had entered the agreement for financial reasons. Public records show ICE awarded CSI Aviation a contract in March that is now valued at more than $560 million.

Read it at The Washington Post

Partner update

Treachery, Trickery, and Tartan—a New Season of Peacock Original ‘The Traitors’ Is Streaming Tonight
‘CAUSE ALAN CUMMING
AD BY Peacock
Updated 01.08.26 3:59AM EST 
Published 01.08.26 12:00AM EST 
The Traitors Season 4 Streaming Only on Peacock
Peacock

Treachery and deceit are the name of the game in Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors. Season four is again hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming in a castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, where reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. The cast works together on a series of missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

This season sees traitors and faithful plucked from “gamer” shows and reality TV favorites. Reality show contestants like Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Natalie Anderson, and Tiffany Mitchell join the castle from Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother. Real Housewife (and returning Faithful) Dorinda Medley and Dancing with the Stars’ Mark Ballas also take up seats at the roundtable. Even sports celebs, like Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, plus Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce try their hand at the prize money this go around. Who from the cast of 23 will end up in the tower? Who will be the first to be murdered? Stream The Traitors Season 4 only on Peacock tonight 9pm ET!

3
‘Friends’ and ‘The Middle’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
‘ROLE MODEL’
Meera Navlakha
Published 01.08.26 9:14AM EST 
Actor Pat Finn attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at Fig & Olive on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Actor Pat Finn attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at Fig & Olive on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Brandon Williams/WireImage

Pat Finn’s cause of death has been revealed two weeks after the actor’s death on December 22, 2025. According to his official death certificate, he died of bladder cancer. The document, obtained by People, said that Finn had been living with the diagnosis for “years.” He died at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family, according to TMZ. Finn appeared in several iconic 2000s shows, including Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld, and According to Jim. He played neighbor Bill Norwood in the ABC sitcom The Middle from 2011 to 2018. Finn is survived by his wife Donna, whom he was married to for 35 years, and their three children. “He was the kindest, most joyful person in any room and was surrounded by his incredibly close and loving family and friends,” his family said in a statement. “We will all miss his big smile and even bigger heart.” Finn’s daughter, Cassidy, also shared a tribute for her father on Instagram, writing, “Dad… you were and are a role model and an inspiration to everyone you met. I tried to think of a word to describe you, but no word could ever do it justice.”

Read it at People

4

Astronaut’s Mystery Medical Issue Forces NASA to Consider Unusual Plan

WE HAVE A PROBLEM
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.08.26 9:19AM EST 
Three astronauts and one cosmonaut on the Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station board their transport vehicles to the launch pad at the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building in Kennedy Space Center, FL, on July 31, 2025. (Photo by Austin DeSisto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

NASA is weighing up a rare operation to bring one of its astronauts on the International Space Station home early. The space agency said it was due to an unspecified medical condition and did not reveal the astronaut’s name, saying only that a spacewalk scheduled for Wednesday had been called off. NASA treats medical issues on the ISS in secrecy, but the astronaut is understood to be in a stable condition. A spokesperson for NASA said, “Safely conducting our missions is our highest priority, and we are actively evaluating all options, including the possibility of an earlier end to Crew-11’s mission.” Their words followed an earlier statement where the agency said it was “monitoring a medical concern with a crew member that arose Wednesday afternoon,” Reuters reports. The news agency reports the current Crew-11 is comprised of “U.S. astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov,” and were not due back until around May. Cardman and Fincke were due to do a 6.5-hour spacewalk on Thursday.

Read it at Reuters

Shop with Scouted

Skip the Booze—Not the Buzz—With These Cannabis Essentials
DRY JANUARY
Scouted Staff
Published 01.06.26 11:39PM EST 
TribeTokes THCA pre-rolls case and pre-roll in front of a nature background
TribeTokes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.

TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.

Delta 8 THC Tincture
See At TribeTokes

This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.

Live Rosin Gummies
See At TribeTokes

TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.

THCA Mini Pre-Rolls
See At TribeTokes

If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.

Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.

5
Patrick Swayze’s Younger Brother Dies at 63
TOO SOON
Meera Navlakha
Published 01.08.26 8:54AM EST 
Patrick Swayze in 1990.
Patrick Swayze in 1990. Nancy R. Schiff/Getty Images

Patrick Swayze’s brother Sean Swayze has died at the age of 63. His death was first reported by TMZ, with his son Jesse Swayze confirming that his father passed away on Dec. 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. Sean was the younger brother of Patrick, the acclaimed Dirty Dancing actor who died at age 57 in 2009, as a result of pancreatic cancer. Sean died from an “upper gastrointestinal bleed,” according to his death certificate viewed by People. The bleeding was caused by “severe metabolic acidosis, esophageal varices, and alcoholic liver cirrhosis,” according to the document. Sean has three children, sons Jesse and Kyle, and daughter Cassie. He is survived by his children and his older brother, Don Swayze, who is also an actor. A cousin of the Swayze family posted about Sean’s death on Instagram, writing, “He was always fun and full of life. We are praying hard for the entire family during this difficult time. Please know that we love you and are always here for you. Sean, I love you so much, and we will miss you dearly.”

Read it at People

6
Ratings Released for MAGA-Coded CBS Anchor’s Disaster Debut
👀👀👀
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 01.07.26 7:25PM EST 
Published 01.07.26 5:16PM EST 
Tony Dokoupil CBS evening news
Tony Dokoupil CBS evening news CBS News

Millions of Americans tuned in to watch CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil’s gaffe-filled debut. Dokoupil, formerly a co-anchor on CBS Mornings, drew 4.4 million viewers to his debut broadcast Monday, according to the New York Post. That total represents an increase of about 500,000 viewers over what the program had been averaging under former co-anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois. The improved numbers came despite a rough on-air performance that included Dokoupil, 45, stumbling over the teleprompter and leaving viewers with several seconds of dead air while attempting to transition between segments. The broadcast delivered a 20 percent increase in ratings for their 25 to 54-year-old demographic above the season’s average viewership to date. Dokoupil, who was born in Connecticut, was educated at the now $53,000-a-year Gulliver Preparatory School in South Florida before studying business at George Washington University. He then attended graduate school at Columbia University. Dokoupil is married to MS NOW’s Katy Tur and lives with her in one of Brooklyn’s most expensive enclaves. The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS for comment.

Read it at New York Post

7
Iconic Guitarist to Miss Several Dates on Upcoming Tour
HARMFUL HOBBIES
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 01.07.26 2:05PM EST 
Pat Smear
DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Pat Smear of The Foo Fighters performs at the Ohana Music Festival on October 1, 2023 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Longtime guitarist for the Foo Fighters, Pat Smear, will miss a few dates on the band’s upcoming tour after breaking several bones in his foot. “In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the s--- out of his left foot. This means he’ll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. The Foo Fighters said Beck and St. Vincent/Jellyfish guitarist Jason Falkner will fill in for Smear in his absence. Smear has played with the band on and off as a full-time member since 1994. Three shows in January in Mexico, Los Angeles, and Texas appear to be the concerts impacted by Smear’s absence. The iconic rock band is going on tour this year with dozens of shows scheduled in North America and Europe.

Read it at Variety

8
‘The Hills’ Star Announces Run for Los Angeles Mayor
ON A MISSION
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 01.07.26 8:50PM EST 
spencer pratt heidi montag
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag attend the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The villain of MTV’s hit reality show The Hills is making a plan to return to the spotlight. Spencer Pratt, 42, announced that he is running for mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of the devastating wildfires that ravaged his hometown of the Pacific Palisades. Pratt has launched a campaign website that identifies him as “Pacific Palisades Resident & Karen Bass’ Worst Nightmare,” referring to the current mayor, who is seeking reelection. Pratt and his wife, The Hills co-host Heidi Montag, lost their home during the fire. He made the announcement on social media and in a speech during a “They Let Us Burn!” protest in the Palisades, but did not immediately specify which party he is running for. “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action,” he said. “That’s why I am running for mayor. And let me be clear: this just isn’t a campaign. This is a mission, and we are going to expose the system. We are going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting this city with our light. And when we are done, L.A. is going to be camera-ready again.”

Read it at People

Shop with Scouted

Start 2026 Out Strong With Orangetheory Fitness at Only $2 a Day
NEW YEAR, ORANGE YOU
Scouted Staff
Published 01.05.26 6:02PM EST 
People rowing in an Orangetheory class.
Orangetheory

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There isn’t a more popular time to invest in fitness than the new year. The gyms are packed. The sweats are in rotation. And, if you get motivated by being around people who are prioritizing wellness, group fitness might help you lock in. After all, working out with people can be easier than doing it alone. Orangetheory is making the transition to group fitness even more seamless. For a limited time (until Jan. 31), Orangetheory is offering a whole month of unlimited classes for just $2 a day. Each class combines strength training with cardio to give people more energy, a better mood, and real momentum. On average, members lose 8.6 percent body fat and gain 2.6 percent lean muscle from 18 classes in just 8 weeks (based on internal Orangetheory data).

Orangetheory Fitness Classes
One month of unlimited access for $2 per day
Buy At Orangetheory Fitness

Whether you are getting back into fitness or looking for something new, Orangetheory’s current promo is a no-stress entry point. If you don’t love it after 30 days, get your money back. Either way, you’ll be getting a great pump.

9
Trump Store in Major Battleground District Shutters: ‘Has Kind of Run Its Course’
SAD!
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 01.07.26 8:54PM EST 
The Trump Store in Philadelphia is closing.
The Trump Store in Philadelphia is closing. trumpstorepa.com

A Philadelphia area store dedicated to Donald Trump merchandise is closing its doors after six years. The Trump Store in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, announced on Facebook that it will move to an online-only business model. Owner Mike Domanico told ABC6 that MAGA business has decreased, leading to the closure of the brick-and-mortar store. “The store has kind of run its course,” Domanico said. “You know, it’s been six years and the elections are over. Trump’s not gonna be in another election, even though he’ll be part of it.” The store does sell flags that read “Trump 2028: Rewrite the Rules,” but Domanico admitted, “That’s just to get people riled up.” Other items on offer include everything from Founding Flavor 45-47 beef jerky to a Donald Trump $100 bill, which retails for $10. Comments on Domanico’s Facebook post include “Thoughts and tariffs,” “But strong economy,” and “Do you have any of the Epstein files in stock?” The store owner said he no longer replies to all the comments, which were also riddled with disappointed Trump supporters. “No matter what the president does, they hate him no matter how good anything is,” he said. The Trump Store is located in Bucks County, which is considered a critical bellwether in presidential elections. Trump narrowly beat Kamala Harris in the county in the 2024 election. Items in the store will be deeply discounted until doors close on Jan. 31.

Read it at ABC6

10
NFL Star Suffers Severe Burns in Ranch Fire
MANAGED TO ESCAPE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 01.07.26 11:33AM EST 
Wide receiver Jordan Shipley #8 of the Texas Longhorns speaks during a press conference at the Rose Bowl on January 7, 2010 in Pasadena, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A former college football star turned NFL pro has suffered severe burns in a fire at his ranch in Texas. Jordan Shipley, 40, who made his name playing college football for the Texas Longhorns before getting drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, was operating machinery in his hometown of Burnet when the ranch caught fire, according to NBC News. A family statement issued by the University of Texas said the former wide receiver is in a critical but stable condition after being “care-flighted” to an Austin hospital. In a Facebook post, his father, Bob Shipley, said he will need to undergo several surgeries, and the “biggest threats at this point seem to be infections and pneumonia.” Shipley is considered a Longhorn great, having earned two-time All-American honors and setting Texas records for yards (1,489) and receptions (116) in 2009. He also had a productive rookie season for the Bengals, having made 52 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He went on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring from the NFL in 2014.

Read it at NBC News

