Astros Fan Apologizes for Allegedly Hurling Hard Seltzer Cans at Ted Cruz

The Texas man who allegedly hurled not one, but two cans of hard seltzer at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during the Houston Astros’ World Series victory parade reportedly copped to the crime shortly after his arrest Monday, telling cops, “I know I’m an idiot. I’m sorry.” The Houston Police Department identified the man as 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono in a series of tweets. He was charged late Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon—though the public defender assigned to his case argued the twin projectiles didn’t meet the legal requirements to qualify as “deadly,” according to ABC 13. The incident occurred as Cruz rode in the back of an open-air humvee during the team's parade, though he was not hurt as a result.