Astros’ José Altuve Exposes ‘Terrible’ Tattoo to Fight Buzzer-Cheating Accusations

Read it at Sports Illustrated
Houston Astro José Altuve wouldn’t let teammates rip off his shirt after he hit a walk-off home run during the 2019 American League Championship Series against the Yankees—prompting speculation that he was hiding a buzzer to help the team steal signs. His teammate, Carlos Correa, later blamed his shyness on “an unfinished tattoo on his collarbone that honestly looked terrible.” The tattoo remained a mystery, however, until Monday, when Altuve whipped off his shirt in front of reporters, revealing the ink, Sports Illustrated reported. The tattoo is of his daughter Melanie’s name, and none of the assembled sportswriters could figure out what was so terrible about it.