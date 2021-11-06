Astroworld Producer Has History of OSHA Violations, Lawsuits, Hospitalizations
STAMPEDE
Live Nation Entertainment and Live Nation Worldwide, the production company behind Astroworld Festival, has violated Occupational Safety and Health safety statutes at least 10 times in recent years, and was previously sued by a concertgoer who broke her leg from a Gwen Stefani concert stampede, according to the Houston Chronicle. At least eight people died at Astroworld on Friday night, and attendees have described jam-packed crowds and outnumbered medics who didn’t know how to perform CPR. Live Nation, the world’s biggest live entertainment company, has been hit with other lawsuits in the past, including one from a former employee who was injured when a 6-foot steel post fell on them. The Gwen Stefani concert lawsuit alleged there were “people knocking over and breaching the security barricades and other security matter, jumping over seats in the reserved seating area, and pouring in through the aisles separating the various sections of the reserved seating area.”