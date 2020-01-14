Supreme Court Sounds Ready to Let Criminals Walk at Bridgegate Hearing

The 2013 “Bridgegate” scandal, in which appointees of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie closed two lanes of the George Washington Bridge entry ramp to exact revenge against a political opponent, may now seem rather quaint in comparison with a presidential impeachment, eight Trump associates convicted of crimes, and Russia’s interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

But the case argued today at the Supreme Court could have far-reaching consequences for how corrupt politicians – including those in the Trump administration – are held accountable for their actions.

And judging from today’s oral argument, which Christie himself attended, the news is bad for advocates of good government.