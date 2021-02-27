CHEAT SHEET
Rep. McCarthy Bets His ‘Personal House’ That the GOP Will Take Back the House in 2022
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is predicting a Republican takeover in the House of Representatives during the 2022 midterm elections. “I will bet my house… my personal house,” Rep. McCarthy (R-CA) said during a panel titled “Winning Back America” at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando on Saturday. “This is the smallest majority the Democrats have had in 100 years,” McCarthy said. “We can do it.” The lawmaker credited former President Trump, who is expected to speak at CPAC on Sunday, with helping Republicans win additional seats in the House during the 2020 election. The GOP currently has 211 seats in the House, compared to the Democrats’ 221.