At Current Rate, a Successful Vaccination Effort in U.S. Would Take Nearly 10 Years: Study
PERMA-QUARANTINE
The U.S. coronavirus vaccination effort is seriously behind schedule, according to data analysis by NBC News. At the current rate, it would take nearly 10 years for enough Americans to be vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus, the report says. Just over 2 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine in the U.S. so far. That number is way below the 20 million that the Trump administration promised to have done by the end of the year.
In order to reach Operation Warp Speed’s target of having 80 percent of Americans vaccinated by late June, 3 million people will need to be vaccinated each day. In Wilmington on Friday, President-elect Joe Biden expressed concern about the slowness of the coronavirus vaccination schedule. “As I long feared and warned, the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should,” he said during a coronavirus briefing. Biden has promised to vaccinate 100 million people in the first 100 days of his presidency.