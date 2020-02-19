Bloomberg Must Answer for Muslim Surveillance Program at Debate

Michael Bloomberg has deservedly been on the receiving end of a deluge of tough questions about his racist “stop and frisk” policy that he vocally defended as mayor of New York City. This program was ultimately deemed unconstitutional by a federal judge, but not before over 5 million black and Latino New Yorkers were stopped by the NYPD during the 12-year period the program was in place. And worse, as the ACLU notes, “Nearly 90 percent of young black and Latino men stopped were innocent.”

Since running for the 2020 Democratic nomination for President, however, Bloomberg has public apologized for this program. In fact, days ago on the campaign trial he declared, “I deeply regret the abuse of police practice called stop and frisk,” adding, “I didn’t understand then the unintended pain it was causing to young black and brown families and their kids.”

It’s obviously up to the black and brown communities to decide if this apology is sincere and if they will support him. But another community was illegally and unjustly profiled by Bloomberg when he was mayor yet it’s rarely raised in the media. I’m talking the Muslims of New York City, whom Bloomberg directed be surveilled in all areas of our lives simply because for our faith. Nothing more. (Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump has in the past praised Bloomberg’s illegal surveillance of Muslims.)