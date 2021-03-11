I Can Skip the Spa With This At-Home Cupping Kit
UNDER PRESSURE
While sheltering-in-place I made some questionable but amazing purchases. I bought a $300 bounce house which lived in my garage and brought my children endless joy on rainy days. I upped my sweatpant game significantly. But the best purchase, and by far the greatest return on investment, was the Professional Silicone Cupping Therapy Set. The pack of cups set me back approximately ¼ the cost of an hour-long massage and has gotten me through the long days of “having it all” during this time at home.
SPEQUIX Professional Silicone Cupping Therapy Set
To use this kit, you simply push them down on your sore or tight muscles until they seal. They hurt a little bit if you do them too tight, but mostly it’s the productive kind of pain you’d get from someone squeezing a knot. They are easy to adjust if they’re too painful. You DO NOT want to fall asleep wearing these, I’m told, but they can stay on for a while. Usually, I cup my shoulders while clickety-clacking away at the computer. I like to do a biggie on my traps surrounded by smaller suction cups along the tops of my shoulders and leave them for 10-15 minutes.
