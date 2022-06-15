At Least 10 Missouri School Districts Cancel Classes Over ‘Mass Murdering’ Threat
‘ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION’
At least 10 Missouri school districts canceled summer school classes and other activities on Wednesday after Blue Springs received a mass shooting threat. The Blue Springs police department announced in a release on Wednesday morning that the suspect behind the threat, which was received on Tuesday, had been arrested, KMBC reported. According to police, the threat was sent via Snapchat but did not mention a specific location; rather, it warned of “killing people—mass murdering.” Police said that they notified the FBI of the threat, and the federal agency verified that the individual in question was missing and considered dangerous. Blue Springs, which is about 20 miles east of Kansas City and serves more than 14,000 students, canceled classes on Tuesday night, with other districts following suit out of what one district’s spokesperson described as “an abundance of caution.”