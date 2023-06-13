CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
At Least 100 Wedding Guests Killed After Boat Capsizes
HEARTBREAKING
Read it at Associated Press
Roughly 100 people who were returning from a wedding in northern Nigeria were killed when a boat capsized early Monday, a local police spokesman confirmed. The victims, including children, had been making the voyage on the Niger River following an overnight wedding ceremony in a nearby village, a resident told the Associated Press. The boat was “carrying more than 100 people when it sank,” the resident said. He claimed the incident occurred around 3 a.m. but was not known of until hours later, causing many guests to die from drowning. Officials were still searching the river on Tuesday, and it was unclear if there were survivors.