At Least 105 Students in University of Washington Frat Houses Test Positive for Coronavirus
At least 105 students living in several University of Washington frat houses have reported testing positive for COVID-19, an ominous sign ahead of campuses reopening to students this fall. Most of the students are asymptomatic and none has fallen seriously ill, the school said. Dr. Jeff Duchin, public health officer with Public Health-Seattle & King County said the outbreak was “very concerning” and there was a high risk young people could spread the disease to older and more vulnerable people. It’s not clear what sparked the outbreak but the houses in Greek Row are dense and Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order allowed members of the same frat house to remain living together. University police have also reported seeing some small parties during lockdown. The number of cases is likely to rise since 1,000 students and close contacts have been tested.