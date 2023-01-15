At Least 12 Killed in Russian Attack on Ukrainian Apartment Building
SENSELESS
Russia killed at least 12 people in a missile strike on a Ukrainian apartment building as they launched a new wave of attacks Saturday. The attacks largely targeted energy infrastructure buildings throughout the country, with Ukraine’s energy minister warning citizens the days ahead will be “difficult” given threats to electricity and heating supply. The attack on the apartment building in Dnipro caused several floors to collapse, and injured at least 64 more people, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office. Zelensky has pleaded for more weaponry from allies in response to the continued attacks, with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink confirming “more security assistance is coming to help Ukraine defend itself.”