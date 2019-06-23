1. TERRIBLE
At Least 14 Dead and 50 Injured When Tent Used in Religious Service Collapsed in India
At least 14 people were killed and 50 injured on Sunday when a massive tent used for a religious ceremony collapsed during a thunderstorm in the Barmer district of Rajasthan, in western India, according to Reuters. Some of the victims were electrocuted by falling wires. Others died when debris from the tent fell on them, according to Reuters. It is not clear how many people were in the tent when the disaster struck.