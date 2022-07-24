Migrant Boat Headed for Miami Capsizes Near the Bahamas, Killing at Least 17
HORRIFYING
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, authorities recovered the bodies of 17 Haitian migrants, including that of an infant, after a 30-foot-long speed boat capsized off the coast of the Bahamas. Rescue teams saved 25 others, and the police commissioner said that as many as 60 people might have been aboard, The Guardian reported. Authorities believe the boat was en route to Miami when it capsized in choppy waters—dangerous voyages from Haiti to Florida have become more common in the past year. Two people, both from the Bahamas, were arrested in connection with the suspected human smuggling operation. According to Keith Bell, the Bahamas immigration minister, survivors paid between $3,000 and $8,000 for the voyage. “We mourn lives lost of those seeking a better way of life,” Bell said. “Those here with families and friends in Haiti, encourage your loved ones not to risk their lives.”