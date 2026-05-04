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At Least 2 Dead as Car Slams Into Crowd in Germany

HORRIFYING TURN

Police say two people were killed and another two suffered severe injuries.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Aerial view of Leipzig city center in Germany featuring modern skyline architecture prominent MDR Tower and the open square of Augustusplatz surrounded by urban buildings and streets ideal for themes of city life business travel architecture and European urban landscapes
Stefan Aue/Getty Images

A car plowed into a crowd in the central German city of Leipzig on Monday afternoon, killing two people and leaving at least another two with “severe” injuries. Witnesses saw what Reuters describes as a “damaged Volkswagen SUV with a person on top of the vehicle.” The car is understood to have left the road in the center of town before accelerating through a pedestrian zone at high speed. The newswire service further cites local reports of eyewitnesses saying they had seen “several bodies reportedly covered with sheets as well as a stabbing.” Police confirmed that there were injuries as a result of a vehicular incident, but were unable to give further details at this stage. It comes after two people were killed in a vehicular ramming in the southwestern city of Mannheim last March. That incident, in turn, followed a similar attack just two weeks earlier on a union march in Munich.

Read it at Reuters
Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

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will.neal@thedailybeast.com

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