At Least 2 Dead as Car Slams Into Crowd in Germany

A car plowed into a crowd in the central German city of Leipzig on Monday afternoon, killing two people and leaving at least another two with “severe” injuries. Witnesses saw what Reuters describes as a “damaged Volkswagen SUV with a person on top of the vehicle.” The car is understood to have left the road in the center of town before accelerating through a pedestrian zone at high speed. The newswire service further cites local reports of eyewitnesses saying they had seen “several bodies reportedly covered with sheets as well as a stabbing.” Police confirmed that there were injuries as a result of a vehicular incident, but were unable to give further details at this stage. It comes after two people were killed in a vehicular ramming in the southwestern city of Mannheim last March. That incident, in turn, followed a similar attack just two weeks earlier on a union march in Munich.