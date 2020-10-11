CHEAT SHEET
20 Dead After Bus Heading to Buddhist Temple Collided With Train in Thailand
At least 20 people are dead and more than 30 injured after a bus heading to a Buddhisst temple collided with a train in central Thailand on Sunday morning, according to Reuters. The bus was carrying around 60 devout factory workers when it was hit by a fast-moving train after it crossed railway tracks with out stopping. Maitree Tritilanon, governor of Chachoengsao province, told reporters that the crossing had an alarm but no barrier to block traffic when a train is crossing. He said he will install speed bumps and barriers and cut down trees that may have blocked visibility. “Let this case be a lesson, and we will make improvements at risky spots so such accidents will not take place again,” he said in a statement.