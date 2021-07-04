At Least 20 Missing After Mudslides Devastate Area Near Tokyo Ahead of Olympics

Read it at REUTERS
Rescuers searching for around 20 missing people thought to be trapped after a devastating mudslide that has killed at least two in Japan had to call off their efforts due to torrential rains on Sunday. Several areas have been evacuated near Tokyo due to the threat of flash floods and landslides just weeks before the summer Olympics are set to kick off in Tokyo. Japan’s prime minister Yoshihide Suga has asked people to remain vigilant as rains continue. By Sunday, nearly 400 people had been evacuated due to potential mudslides as severe weather continues.