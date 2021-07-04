CHEAT SHEET
    At Least 20 Missing After Mudslides Devastate Area Near Tokyo Ahead of Olympics

    WORRYING

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Kyodo via Reuters

    Rescuers searching for around 20 missing people thought to be trapped after a devastating mudslide that has killed at least two in Japan had to call off their efforts due to torrential rains on Sunday. Several areas have been evacuated near Tokyo due to the threat of flash floods and landslides just weeks before the summer Olympics are set to kick off in Tokyo. Japan’s prime minister Yoshihide Suga has asked people to remain vigilant as rains continue. By Sunday, nearly 400 people had been evacuated due to potential mudslides as severe weather continues.

    Read it at REUTERS