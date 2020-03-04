At Least 24 Dead After Tornadoes Tore Through Tennessee

Read it at AP
Officials say at least 24 people were killed after tornadoes ripped through Nashville and surrounding areas, The Associated Press reports. Authorities–including the National Guard—began searching through neighborhoods on Tuesday for bodies that may have been buried under the rubble of more than 140 wrecked buildings. Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said the storms came so quickly, not many had time to seek shelter. “Many of these folks were sleeping,” he said. The number of people missing is reportedly still unknown.