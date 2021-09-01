At Least 24 Sacramento Students Still Stranded in Afghanistan
At least 24 of the “under 200” Americans stranded in Afghanistan are students from Sacramento, California, according to San Juan Unified school district officials. The number is down from an initial estimate of 150, with officials working to bring the students home. “Our office has been in close contact with the San Juan Unified School District, and have urgently flagged the students’ information with the State Department and Department of Defense,” U.S. Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA), who represents the Sacramento area, said in a statement to The Sacramento Bee. The Sacramento area has been a landing base for Afghan refugees, with the region housing more Afghans than any other city in the country.
It is unknown when the students will be able to return, however, as U.S. evacuation flights ended Monday. President Joe Biden has said all U.S. citizens who want to return home will be able to, though his administration has not specified how the U.S. will coordinate charter flights.