At Least 27 U.S. Attorney Offices Hit by Russian-Based SolarWinds Attack
CYBERWORRYING
At least 27 U.S. attorney offices were impacted by Russian hackers in the SolarWinds cyberattack, with 80 percent of the email accounts used by all four New York prosecutors’ offices being breached. The Department of Justice said the hackers had access to emails between May to December last year. According to some experts, hackers likely had access to materials such as case strategy discussions and names of confidential informants. The department said it had notified all victims of the attack, including offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington, but do not believe hackers gained access to any classified information. The DOJ has not revealed what information hackers had access to, frustrating lawmakers who have demanded to know more.
The Biden administration issued sanctions against Russia for the hack, including the expulsion of several Russian diplomats. Russia has denied ordering the attack.