A grand jury has indicted a man in New Jersey on animal cruelty charges for decapitating a bird who stole a French fry from his daughter. Franklin Ziegler, 30, was on Surfside Pier at Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Waterparks in North Wildwood last summer when the gull dove to grab the tasty bait. In a gross overreaction, Ziegler decapitated the bird and walked around the park with the carcass before asking staff for a trash bag. Onlookers called the cops. Ziegler allegedly became hostile with the officers showed up and was charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 protects the gulls and other migratory birds by making it illegal to “pursue, hunt, take, capture, kill, or sell seagulls.” Barry Fast, who has run Seagull Control Systems in New Rochelle for over two decades, told the New York Post that he deals with seagulls grabbing people’s food all the time. “Seagulls are flocking birds; they tend to colonize locations where they have a constant food source,” he said, adding that he receives two or three calls for help with seagull trouble per day.
At Least 30 Injured After Vehicle Plows Into Crowd Outside L.A. Nightclub
A night out on the town descended into an evening of horror for partygoers at a Los Angeles club after a car plowed into the crowds outside early Saturday morning. At least 30 people sustained injuries as a result of the incident, including seven who are now in critical condition. The Los Angeles Police Department has yet to determine whether the driver was under the influence or if the crash was intentional. The suspect was shot after the collision took place and was subsequently transported to the hospital, where they are currently undergoing surgery. A man who was inside the venue claims to have heard a “loud bang,” with many people ducking in the belief they had heard gunshots. “This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Mayor Karen Bass said. “The hearts of Angelenos are with all of the victims impacted this morning. A full investigation into what happened is underway.”
Edwin J. Feulner, the conservative mastermind who co-founded The Heritage Foundation, has died at 83. Based in Washington, D.C., the influential right-wing think tank is behind Project 2025, a controversial playbook for President Donald Trump’s second term. The details surrounding Feulner’s death are unknown, with multiple outlets reporting that he died Friday. He served as president of the foundation from 1977 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2018. He also served on the transition team of the first Trump administration. While Trump said he has “nothing to do” with the project, many of his second-term policies mirror the plans set out in the playbook, including his attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion. However, Feulner later endorsed Mike Pence in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries. “Ed Feulner was more than a leader—he was a visionary, a builder, and a patriot of the highest order,” Heritage President Kevin Roberts and Board of Trustees Chairman Barb Van Andel-Gaby said in a joint statement, Fox News reported. “His unwavering love of country and his determination to safeguard the principles that made America the freest, most prosperous nation in human history shaped every fiber of the conservative movement—and still do.”
Katy Perry fans got a fright during the Friday night performance of her Lifetimes Tour in San Francisco. Perry was in the middle of singing her hit song “Roar” and flying several feet above the stadium on a mechanical butterfly when the contraption suddenly dipped, causing the audience to gasp. Visually shaken, Perry, 40, took a moment to collect herself before she continued to sing. In response to the incident, one commentator tweeted on X, “Katy Perry’s giant butterfly prop just malfunctioned mid-show and nearly took her out … she really said fight or flight.” The malfunction called to mind a similar mishap Beyoncé suffered weeks ago on her Cowboy Carter tour in which a pulley system holding her above the audience in a Cadillac began to tilt the singer at a dangerous angle. The singer had to stop the song and be lowered into the audience. After her show in California, Perry addressed the mishap on her Instagram story, posting a photo of her scared reaction to the sudden drop. Over the photo, she wrote, “Good Night San Fran,” People magazine reported.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has warned hikers about the presence of a potentially dangerous moose near Tupper Lake. The moose’s unusual behavior prompted DEC staff to close the Goodman Mountain trail in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest back in June. “The same moose continues to reside on or near the trail and continues to demonstrate unusual behaviors,” staff advised in a recent update. The trail remains closed to protect the animal, which is currently being monitored, but not responding to attempts to move it away from the trail. While rangers have been unable to determine the cause of the moose’s unusual behavior, they suspect it may have an underlying illness. The DEC advises hikers to take alternate routes given that moose are large animals and “can be dangerous if approached too closely,” although the department notes that this moose has not shown any signs of aggression.
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle and cooking show, With Love, Meghan, has gone down like a sunken soufflé. The Netflix original series’ dire viewer stats were revealed in the streamer’s semi-annual “What We Watched” report. Charting all the content fans had their eyes glued to over the first six months of 2025, With Love, Meghan came in at a paltry #385. The show has garnered just 5.3 million views since its debut in March, which is a pretty dismal number for an original series on the streamer. Ironically, Suits, the show that shot Markle to fame, earned 9.3 million views for its first season and ranked #151. With season one filmed back-to-back with its follow-up, the Duchess of Sussex’s second season is slated for a fall release, although a specific date has yet to be given. Having been released around the same time, the British drama Adolescence took Netflix’s top spot, with 145 million people tuning in. With Love, Meghan is just one part of the deliverables under a five-year deal the royal couple signed with Netflix to the tune of $100 million. Still, it did better than their other shows, Harry & Megan and Polo, which came in at #1764 and #3436, respectively.
Robbie Pardlo of the Grammy-nominated R&B group City High has passed away at the age of 46, TMZ reports. A representative for the singer confirmed that Pardlo passed away on Thursday, surrounded by his family and close friends in Willingboro, New Jersey. The family will be planning memorial services and tributes in the coming days and will share details with the public when they know them. City High found success in the early 2000s, particularly as a result of their song "What Would You Do?," which was produced by Wyclef Jean and earned them a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. Shortly after the release of their debut album, the group disbanded, with group member Ryan Toby explaining, “We did a second album, it wasn’t as good as the first album, it was a little rushed. There was some turmoil in the group, the vibe and chemistry was off. We decided to walk away.”
Not even a pair of furry, green Philadelphia Phillies mascots are letting the cheating Coldplay concert attendee and his fling forget their viral error. During a break in the action Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, a kiss cam honed in on several couples in the stands as the British band’s 2002 song “Clocks” played over the sound system. The camera then cut to the Phillie Phanatic, who was captured in a loving embrace with a blonde wig-wearing fellow mascot. Upon recognizing their avian selves on the big screen (yes, the Phanatic is a bird), the presumably not-an-official-couple couple hid their faces in shame, just like Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the billion-dollar company’s head of human resources, did Wednesday night at a show outside Boston. The baseball team’s mascots weren’t the only ones on the kiss cam to make reference to the incident, which reportedly led to Byron and Cabot being placed on administrative leave and the company negotiating the terms of the former’s resignation. Moments later, one male Phillies fan proudly held up a sign reading, “This IS My Wife.”
Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to bizarre health concerns—and the equally wacky treatments associated with them—but a new biography of the star has revealed that Paltrow has long held a deep-seated fear of one particular health issue that has haunted her since childhood. According to an excerpt from the forthcoming book, a teenage Paltrow wrote in her senior yearbook that her biggest “nightmare” was “obesity.” The adolescent admission may give some insight into the motivation behind the 52-year-old’s wellness empire, through which she has touted such health trends as the Paleo diet, intermittent fasting, and using jade “yoni eggs” to manage hormonal issues. The actress counter-balanced her body image concerns in her yearbook by signing off with an iconic line from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, writing, “Be excellent to each other and party on dudes.”
Actress Nicole Kidman shared a first look at the highly anticipated sequel to her 1998 film Practical Magic on Instagram. In the clip, Kidman stands in a cemetery with co-star Sandra Bullock as they lovingly embrace and look at headstones. Bullock can be heard saying, “Cheers up, we have a lot of work to do,” as she pats Kidman on the back. Kidman summed up the moment with a caption, writing, “The witches are back✨Owens sisters’ first day on set! #PracticalMagic.” The sequel, which has simply been referred to across outlets as Practical Magic 2, is due to be released September 2026, Deadline reported. The sequel will reportedly follow the events of writer Alice Hoffman’s novel, The Book of Magic, delving deeper into the Owens family history and how Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Kidman) keep the dark forces at bay. The first film followed Hoffman’s first book of the same name.