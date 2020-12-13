CHEAT SHEET
Four People Stabbed at Pro-Trump D.C. Protest
Pro-Trump demonstrations in Washington, D.C. ended in chaos late Saturday with multiple people hospitalized after being stabbed. D.C. fire spokesman Doug Buchanan confirmed that at least four people had been hospitalized with injuries described as critical. The stabbings were reported after violent brawls broke out when the far right Proud Boys marched through the streets and were confronted by counterprotesters. It was not immediately clear to which group, if any, the stabbing victims belonged. Two police officers were also injured amid clashes and transported to the hospital, and at least 23 arrests were made, the D.C. Mayor’s office said.