At Least 4 Suspects Connected to Rapper Pop Smoke’s Murder: Police
Los Angeles police said on Thursday that a home security camera video shows at least four suspects connected to the murder of New York rapper Pop Smoke on Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, the Los Angeles Times reported. Detectives have reportedly reviewed the video, which may have captured images of the suspects fleeing in a car. Locations near the site of the 20-year-old’s murder may have license plate readers that could provide further clues, according to the Times. The attack was initially reported as a home invasion robbery, but Los Angeles Police Department officials said they are conducting a full investigation that includes looking at whether the murder may have been gang-related. “I am not comfortable calling it a robbery right now,” said Capt. Jonathan Tippet. “There is a lot of information available. We have some work to do.”