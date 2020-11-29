At Least 43 Farm Workers Tied Up and Killed in Nigeria
HORRIFIC
At least 43 people working in rice fields were brutally murdered in northeast Nigeria Saturday in what the country’s president has called an “insane” terrorist attack. The workers all died after their throats were slit. A further six workers are in critical condition, and others are thought to have been abducted. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, but on Friday the farm workers had disarmed a Boko Haram terrorist who had threatened them. “I condemn the killing of our hard-working farmers by terrorists in Borno state,” Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari said Sunday before the workers were buried. “The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.”