At Least 5 American Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan Shootout: NYT
At least five or six American soldiers were killed in a shootout between Afghan and U.S. soldiers involved in joint operations in eastern Afghanistan, Afghan officials told the New York Times on Saturday. A U.S. military official said there were fatalities among at least six American casualties, but would not say how many. The incident took place in Nangarhar Province where American Special Forces have been aiding Afghan commandos and the Afghan Army in clearing an area threatened by the Taliban. The American military command in Afghanistan said that a joint American and Afghan force had come under “direct fire,” but provided no further details. “We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available,” said Col. Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the American forces in Afghanistan. It was not immediately clear whether the Taliban was involved in the deadly shootout. Insider attacks by Afghan forces on Americans have been less frequent in recent years, however, top American general Austin S. Miller almost died in a shooting last year by a Taliban infiltrator in an Afghan military uniform.