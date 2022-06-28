‘Huge Tragedy’: 50 Dead in Abandoned San Antonio Truck, Says Mexican Official

Fifty people have been confirmed dead after a tractor-trailer was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio on Monday with “stacks of bodies” inside, the Mexican government said Tuesday.

The victims, found after temperatures in the area hit 103 degrees Fahrenheit, included 22 Mexican nationals, seven Guatemalans, and two Hondurans, according to Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard, who cited information provided to him by American authorities.

“The others are yet to be identified,” Ebrard added in a statement shared on Twitter. “We are in mourning. Huge tragedy. Mexico joins investigations in the U.S., coordinated with DHS.”

Another 16 people—including four children—were taken to four hospitals with apparent heat exhaustion and dehydration after authorities opened the trailer doors on Monday.

People pulled out of the broiling trailer were “hot to the touch,” local fire chief Charles Hood said. “We’re not supposed to open up a truck and see stacks of bodies in there. None of us come to work imagining that,” he said.

He added that while the vehicle was designed to be refrigerated, the trailer had no working A/C unit or water inside.

Law enforcement was alerted to the tragedy when a city worker heard cries for help from the truck on Monday morning. Initial reports suggested that 46 bodies were discovered at the site on a remote back road, but the toll now appears to have risen. The case is already one of the worst tragedies related to people smuggling across the Mexico-U.S. border in recent years.

“This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said, adding that the dead had “families who were likely trying to find a better life.”

William McManus, the chief of the San Antonio Police Department, said three people had been detained in connection with the horrific discovery. He did not say if the driver who appeared to have abandoned the truck was among those taken into custody. The tragedy is the deadliest case of migrant deaths in the city’s history, McManus said.

It’s also just the latest nightmare associated with attempts at mass crossings of the southern border. Last December, over 50 people died when another trailer filled with migrants flipped on a road in southern Mexico. And in April 2021, 10 people died when a van carrying 29 migrants crashed in Texas. That tragedy came just weeks after 13 people lost their lives when an SUV carrying 25 people crashed outside of San Diego.

The latest case is already being cashed in on for political point-scoring.

“These deaths are on Biden,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted late Monday. “They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”