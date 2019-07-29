CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
PURE CHAOS
At Least 52 Inmates Dead in Brazil Prison Riot
Read it at Associated Press
At least 52 people have been killed in a prison riot in Brazil. The victims were prisoners killed by other inmates, and at least 16 of them were decapitated and others were asphyxiated. The slaughter happened at Altamira jail in Pará, a state in Northern Brazil, after a fight broke out Monday morning, the BBC reports. Inmates set part of the prison on fire, which prevented authorities from entering parts of it. The prison has a capacity of 200 but was carrying 311 prisoners at the time. No prison employees are known to have been injured at this time, but the total number of casualties could rise.