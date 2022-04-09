CHEAT SHEET
At Least 53 People Got COVID From the Glitzy Gridiron Dinner
The Gridiron Club dinner that seems to have given everyone in Washington, D.C., COVID-19 can finally be narrowed down to a number: 53—at least. The April 2 dinner was comprised of a who’s-who in Washington, including lawmakers and journalists, and multiple reports have emerged since of those who attending leaving with the viral gift. Some include Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also recently tested positive, but she did not attend the dinner. President Joe Biden has not tested positive in recent days, despite coming into contact with nearly everyone who has, but he also did not attend the dinner.