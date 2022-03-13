At Least 596 Civilians Have Already Died in Putin’s Bloody War, UN Says
UNCONSCIONABLE
At least 596 civilians have already perished in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, according to United Nations officials, who say the actual number of casualties is thought to be “considerably higher.” The death toll in Ukraine includes 43 children. Officials estimated another 1,067 civilians have been injured as a result of the offensive—in particular, explosives with “wide impact area”—as of midnight Sunday. “What we’ve been seeing in recent three weeks is a series of deliberately committed war crimes, crimes against humanity,” Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan. “And when they bomb hospitals, maternity houses, schools, when they kill civilians passing by trying to be evacuated from the war zone, that, of course, indicates that they are trying to break us down and to destroy us.”