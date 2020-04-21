At Least 7 Coronavirus Cases in Wisconsin Linked to In-Person Voting
At least seven people in Milwaukee appear to have contracted the coronavirus through in-person voting in the April 7 election in Wisconsin, Milwaukee’s health commissioner said on Tuesday. Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said six of the positive cases were voters and one is a poll worker. “There needs to be a little bit more analysis so we can connect the dots, that’s why case investigation and contact tracing is so important,” Kowalik told the Journal Sentinel. Thousands of Wisconsin primary voters went to the polls on April 7 after the Supreme Court reversed a lower court order that extended the deadline for voters to mail-in their ballots.
“This will tell you why we were so adamant about trying to not have this occur,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, adding that roughly 3,500 city residents went to five voting sites.