At Least 70 Villagers Killed in Niger by Suspected Islamic Militants

At least 70 civilians were killed in simultaneous attacks by suspected Islamic militants in villages in Niger near the border with Mali, according to Reuters. In the village of Tchombangou, 49 villagers were killed and 17 wounded while in nearby Zaroumdareye, 30 villagers were killed in the attacks on Saturday. Niger and nearby Mali have endured repeated attacks by Islamic militants linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State in recent weeks, including several that led to the death of a number of French soldiers in Mali.