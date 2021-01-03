New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    At Least 70 Villagers Killed in Niger by Suspected Islamic Militants

    TROUBLING

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Ludovic Marin via AFP/Getty Images

    At least 70 civilians were killed in simultaneous attacks by suspected Islamic militants in villages in Niger near the border with Mali, according to Reuters. In the village of Tchombangou, 49 villagers were killed and 17 wounded while in nearby Zaroumdareye, 30 villagers were killed in the attacks on Saturday. Niger and nearby Mali have endured repeated attacks by Islamic militants linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State in recent weeks, including several that led to the death of a number of French soldiers in Mali.

    Read it at Reuters