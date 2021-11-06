At least eight people have died and 17 others, including a 10-year-old child, have been transported to the hospital after being trampled at a panic-fueled stampede Saturday night in Houston, Texas. The crush happened during the opening-night set of Astroworld Festival founder Travis Scott, whose livestream was halted as the panic ensued. More than 300 of the 50,000 people in attendance were reportedly treated at a field hospital on the grounds.

Police say at least 11 of those injured suffered cardiac arrest after being crushed by a crowd trying to escape a yet unknown source of panic during Scott’s set, which featured a special appearance from Drake. “We had scores of individuals that were injured,” Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña told reporters early Saturday morning. He said the mass casualty incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. local time when the crowd began to “compress toward the front of the stage,” according to CNN. “People began to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic,” he added.

Chief Lt. Larry Satterwhite, who was working near the stage, described the scene to reporters. “It seems like it happened with just over the course of a few minutes. Suddenly we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode. We immediately started doing CPR.”

He said medical staff onsite were so overwhelmed they had to ask people in the crowd to administer CPR to revive injured concertgoers.

This story is developing.