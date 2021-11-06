Astroworld Fans Blocked, Danced on Emergency Vehicles as Tragedy Unfolded

Video of the Astroworld Festival that surfaced after eight people were killed shows fans blocking and dancing on emergency vehicles, apparently unaware of the tragedy unfolding in the mosh pit near the stage. Footage of the event also shows Travis Scott spotting an ambulance with flashing lights in the crowd, making mention of it from the stage, pausing for a few moments—and then sending two members of his entourage diving off the stage to crowd surf. “What the fuck is that. There’s an ambulance...whoa whoa,” he could be heard saying.