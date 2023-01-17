At Least 8 Injured During Shooting at MLK Event in Florida: Report
At least eight people have reportedly been shot in Fort Pierce in Florida after a shooting during a Martin Luther King Day event. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office confirmed detectives were on scene investigating a shooting incident that occurred near Ave. M and 13th Street in Fort Pierce on Monday night. The Sheriff’s Office then told CNN that eight were shot; with at least one critically injured and four others injured while trying to leave the area, public information officer Tonya Woodworth told the publication. The shooting began Monday evening at the Ilous Ellis Park, Woodworth confirmed, at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day “car show and family fun day,” the city’s website said, describing a day of “live music, local car show, kids bounce zone, and more to honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” At least 1000 people were in attendance when shots rang out, according to WPBF. The sheriff’s office told CNN a motive at this stage was unclear and did not say if any suspects are in custody. However, WPBF reports the Sheriff’s office is following up on several leads. The identities of those injured are currently unknown but according to WPBF, all shooting victims are adults, citing the sheriff’s office. A juvenile and another adult were injured in the chaos that followed. Footage posted to social media shows people fleeing the scene and caring for those injured.