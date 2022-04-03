At Least Six Dead in Sacramento Street Corner Mass Shooting

Read it at BNO News
At least six people have been killed and nine injured after someone opened fire into a crowd of after-hours bar patrons in downtown Sacramento, California, according to local media reports. Just after the 2 a.m. closing time, a fight reportedly broke out on the corner of 10th Street and K Street when someone opened fire into the crowd from a car, shooting 15 people, including the dead. Police have not announced the arrest of the shooter, and details remain unclear about the ages of the deceased.